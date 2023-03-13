Novak scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators beat Ducks 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tommy Novak had two goals, including the game-winner at 1:12 of overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Sunday night.

Novak, who also had an assist, beat John Gibson on an odd-man rush and scored his 12th goal of the season and third in two nights.

Philip Tomasino, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville in the finale of a six-game trip. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons both had two assists and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Mason McTavish had two goals for Anaheim, which rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits but was unable to get the win. Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry also scored while Cam Fowler had three assists. Gibson finished with 31 saves.

Nashville earned points in five of the six games on its road trip and is six points behind Winnipeg for the final wild card in the Western Conference. The Predators though have three games in hand on the Jets.

Anaheim trailed 4-2 with three minutes remaining before forcing overtime. Terry scored his 19th on a shot from the right faceoff circle to bring the Ducks within a goal with 2:21 remaining.

McTavish then evened it with 34 seconds left with a rebound in front of the net. It was McTavish's 16th of the season and his eighth point in the last seven games (three goals, five assists).

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish, right, redirects the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, with defenseman Ryan McDonagh, center, defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Alex Gallardo

Tomasino got the Predators on the scoreboard at 9:01 of the first as he beat Gibson on the glove side on a power play.

Novak made it 2-0 about 4 1/2 minutes later with a wrist shot from high in the slot that beat Gibson on his blocker side. It was the third time this season the center has scored goals in two straight games.

McTavish started the Ducks' rally with 4:16 left in the first with a snap shot from the right faceoff circle and Vatrano tied it 2-2 at 4:46 of the the second.

POWERING UP

Anaheim Ducks left wing Brock McGinn, right, shoots against Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Alex Gallardo

Nashville's special teams remained hot with its 11th power-play goal since Feb. 18.

Tomasino's goal with the man advantage on a shot from the left faceoff circle that went in off the far post was his third goal of the season and second in the last four games.

STYLE POINTS

Sherwood gave Nashville a 3-2 lead 1:47 into the third period when he banked a wrist shot from behind the goal line off Gibson’s back and into the short side of the net.

Sherwood took a between-the-legs pass from Novak and skated behind the goal line, before finding a small opening between Gibson’s back and the short side of the net for his second goal of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Sissons took an inadvertent high stick to the face midway through the second period. After going to the locker room, he returned at the start of the third period.

UP NEXT

Predators: Face Detroit on Tuesday to open a three-game homestand.

Ducks: Host the New York Islanders on Wednesday.