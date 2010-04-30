Pavelski scores two as Sharks beat Red Wings

Joe Pavelski picked up where he left off in the first round by scoring two goals to lead the host San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory last night over the Detroit Red Wings in Game 1 of the second-round Western Conference series.

Pavelski scored in the first period to start a three-goal outburst in 79 seconds with Dany Heatley and Devin Setoguchi.

Pavelski added his seventh goal of the postseason on a two-man advantage in the opening minute of the third period to help the Sharks end a string of four straight home losses in series openers.

Dan Cleary, Johan Franzen and Brian Rafalski scored for the Red Wings, who opened this series less than 48 hours after winning Game 7 in the first round at Phoenix.

MVP finalists named

The Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Capitals counterpart Alex Ovechkin and Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks are the finalists for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP. The winner will be announced June 23 in Las Vegas. Ovechkin is trying to become the first player to win three consecutive Hart Trophies since Wayne Gretzky won eight straight from 1980-87.

Sabres extend Ruff

The Buffalo Sabres have picked up the one-year option on coach Lindy Ruff's contract, which means he will be back for a 13th season. In announcing the move, Sabres minority owner Larry Quinn said the team is also prepared to negotiate a long-term extension with Ruff and general manager Darcy Regier. - AP