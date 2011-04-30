SportsHockey

Pens' Crosby still having headaches

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, Sean Bergenheim (10), of Finland, goalie Dwayne Roloson (35), and Mattias Ohlund (5), of Sweden, celebrate 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of a conference semifinal NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff series. (April 29, 2011) Credit: AP

Sidney Crosby, who has sat out since Jan. 5, said Friday he recently has had headaches during his recovery from a concussion, but the Penguins star said he isn't worried that he won't be ready for the start of next season.

"I started trying to ramp things up a bit as far as working out and skating, and I got a little bit of symptoms," Crosby said. "So I had to take a step back.''

Lightning 4, Capitals 2: Steve Downie had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos netted the go-ahead goal on a power play, helping visiting Tampa Bay take the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Former Islander Dwayne Roloson, Tampa Bay's 41-year-old goalie, made 26 saves.

-- AP

