Pens' Crosby still having headaches

Sidney Crosby, who has sat out since Jan. 5, said Friday he recently has had headaches during his recovery from a concussion, but the Penguins star said he isn't worried that he won't be ready for the start of next season.

"I started trying to ramp things up a bit as far as working out and skating, and I got a little bit of symptoms," Crosby said. "So I had to take a step back.''

Lightning 4, Capitals 2: Steve Downie had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos netted the go-ahead goal on a power play, helping visiting Tampa Bay take the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Former Islander Dwayne Roloson, Tampa Bay's 41-year-old goalie, made 26 saves.

-- AP