Predators trade Wedgewood to Avalanche for Annunen in swap of backup goaltenders

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) celebrates with goaltender Justus...

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) celebrates with goaltender Justus Annunen (60) after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado and Nashville traded backup goaltenders on Saturday, with the Predators receiving Justus Annunen and the Avalanche picking up Scott Wedgewood.

The Predators also acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft as part of the deal.

Annunen is set to back up Nashville's Juuse Saros. The 24-year-old Annunen is 6-4 with a 3.23 goals-against average. He was a third-round pick by Colorado in 2018.

The 32-year-old Wedgewood figures to compete with Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev for time in the net. Wedgewood went 1-2-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average for Nashville this season.

Wedgewood signed a two-year deal with Nashville in July.

