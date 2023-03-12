Quick posts first shutout with Knights, beats Hurricanes 4-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jonathan Quick recorded his first shutout since joining the Vegas Golden Knights by making 33 saves in a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden had goals as the Golden Knights scored in every period. Vegas has won five of its last six games.

Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes, but he suffered his third loss in the last five outings. Carolina’s four-game winning streak ended.

Quick is 3-0-0 with the Golden Knights since a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has two shutouts this season and 58 in his 746-game career.

The Hurricanes were blanked for the first time since Nov. 23 by Arizona, also in a home game.

Marchessault‘s 20th goal came was he skated toward the high slot, sending the puck between the legs of Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and then through an opening in Andersen’s pads.

Smith produced his 22nd goal at 17:20 of the second period. He made a move around Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns and delivered a shot that Andersen couldn’t knock away.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Shea Theodore, back left, Jack Eichel (9), Brayden McNabb, second right, and Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

Cotter’s 12th goal came at 13:10 of the third, ending his personal nine-game goalless streak. Howden’s empty-net goal came with 1:24 to play, giving him four goals this season.

THERE HE IS

Right winger Jesse Puljujarvi made his Carolina debut after he was acquired from Edmonton near the trade deadline. He replaced Derek Stepan in the Hurricanes’ lineup.

Puljujarvi played on the fourth line with Stefan Noesen and Paul Stastny.

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) has his shot blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

NOTES: Marchessault hadn’t scored in a road game since he had two goals Dec. 13 at Winnipeg. … The Hurricanes had posted shutouts in three of their past four home games with three different goalies. … Vegas beat the Hurricanes 3-2 on March 1 in Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Knights: At St. Louis on Sunday.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Sunday.