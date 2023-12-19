Rangers' Peter Laviolette: 'Just a matter of time' until Alexis Lafreniere resumes scoring

TORONTO — The last time Alexis Lafrenière was in Canada, just two weeks ago when the Rangers visited the Ottawa Senators, he had lots of family and friends in the crowd, having made the two-hour drive from the Montreal area to see him. He played a strong game that night, created many scoring chances and finished with four shots on goal.

But he had almost nothing to show for it – no goals, one assist and was a minus-2 in a loss..

The assist was the last point Lafreniere had scored entering Tuesday’s game at Scotiabank Arena against the high-flying Maple Leafs. Lafreniere, who’d gotten off to such a great start this season, hadn’t scored a goal in the last 12 games entering Tuesday.

Maybe when he was younger, a drought that long might have weighed on the 22-year-old forward and damaged his confidence. But at the Rangers’ morning skate Tuesday, Lafrenière insisted this one isn’t bothering him at all.

“Not really,’’ he said. “I think I’ve been playing pretty good. I’ve had some chances. I couldn't score, but I’ve got to keep shooting. Playing with ‘Bread’ (Artemi Panarin), you're getting ‘looks.’ So I just keep shooting and keep playing my game. I think it's going to come back.’’

His coach, Peter Laviolette, said he's happy with what he’s seen from Lafrenière, and his linemates, Panarin and center Vincent Trocheck. Those two have been scoring, so the line has been productive. And overall, the Rangers were 8-4 in the 12 games before Tuesday, so things were all good.

“He's been playing great,’’ Laviolette said of Lafrenière. “I know I've referenced this a couple of times (but) there's always some ups and downs inside of the year. And then I think you have to look at the game itself. That line is still really productive, and, for me, a really good line.

“I think Laf's working hard, and I really believe in him, in the way he plays the game right now,’’ he continued. “I believe in that line. And they've done good things consistently, the entire year, to this point. And for me, it's just a matter of time, and he's just got to keep doing the right things… playing with speed, attacking the net. They've been really effective for us, and he's been really effective for us. So I don't put too much stock into it.’’

With eight goals and eight assists entering Tuesday, Lafrenière still is on track to have the most productive season of his four-year career. At this pace, he would end up with 22 goals and 45 points, which would be career highs for him.

And perhaps more importantly, Lafrenière seems the most relaxed he’s been since he’s been on the team. That could have something to do with the confidence Laviolette has shown in him all season – something he never seemed to get from the previous coach, Gerard Gallant.

Gallant never seemed comfortable with the idea of switching Lafrenière from his natural left wing position to his off right wing side, in order to get him more ice time. A left winger himself during his playing days, Gallant preferred to keep Lafrenière at left wing, even if it meant keeping him behind Panarin and Chris Kreider, and relegated to a third line role. At times, Gallant dropped Lafrenière to the fourth line, and he even scratched him from the lineup once last season.

But from Day One, Laviolette has said he wanted to provide opportunity for young forwards Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko, and though Lafrenière didn’t have a great preseason, the coach still started him out on the second line, with Panarin and Chytil. Lafrenière scored the Rangers’ first goal of the season in the Opening Night win in Buffalo, and he’s been good ever since.

So a little goal drought wasn’t going to shake Lafrenière’s confidence any. Asked Tuesday morning how he’s doing, Lafrenière said he is doing “Pretty good. Life is good.’’