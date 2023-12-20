Rangers rookie Will Cuylle enjoys return to his native Toronto

TORONTO – Will Cuylle had already gotten his first game in his hometown out of the way, having played in Scotiabank Arena last season, during his four-game stint with the Rangers after he was called up from Hartford. But it’s not like the novelty had worn off for the Toronto native on his second trip here with the Blueshirts.

“I mean, it's still pretty cool to come back home,’’ Cuylle said after the morning skate before the Rangers played the Leafs Tuesday. “I got to see my family last night, and it's a little different now, because it's kind of like Christmas break, so all my buddies are home for the holidays. So it'll be nice for them to come out and see them after the game.’’

Cuylle, one of two Toronto natives on the Rangers’ roster (Barclay Goodrow is the other), said he had around 30 family members, friends and supporters in the building (“A lot of them bought tickets, so that's nice,’’ he said.).

Naturally, the quiet and humble rookie was surrounded by local media in the morning. One reporter asked if how many games he’d attended in the arena while growing up.

“Not many, honestly,’’ he said. “The tickets were pretty expensive. So I watched the games on the TV a lot. But I used to come, like during the playoffs, used to go outside, in like that ‘mosh pit’ they have out there during the playoffs. But I think I came to probably three or four Leafs games throughout my childhood.’’

Blue notes

On Monday, the Rangers assigned Hartford forward Adam Sykora, their second-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, to his native Slovakia, to participate in the upcoming World Junior Championship. Gabe Perreault, their first-round pick this year, and Drew Fortescue, their third-round pick, were named on Saturday to the U.S. team’s final 25-man roster… Forward Jimmy Vesey, who has been wearing a full face shield since getting hit in the mouth with a puck in practice Thursday, told reporters he needed 25 stitches to repair the damage… D Zac Jones was the lone healthy scratch. Jones has played 13 of the Rangers’ 30 games... Igor Shesterkin (11-7, .904 save percentage) started in net.