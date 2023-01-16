Rangers' Chris Kreider misses third straight game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – First-line left wing Chris Kreider missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury when the Rangers took on the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday at Nationwide Arena, but the 31-year-old did participate in the morning skate with the extras, and Rangers coach Gerard Gallant declared him “real close’’ to returning.

“Getting ready,’’ Gallant said of Kreider.

Kreider skated with forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Libor Hajek (who was scratched for the 15th consecutive game) and goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who skated briefly before leaving. Halak started in goal against the Blue Jackets.

Kreider, whose 19 goals were tied with Mika Zibanejad for the team lead, declined to talk to reporters in the locker room afterward, preferring to wait until he is ready to return before he speaks. He left the 4-3 shootout victory over Minnesota last Tuesday midway through the third period, after taking a hit from the Wild’s Marcus Foligno that appeared to get him either in the left shoulder or upper back.

The Rangers are off Tuesday and play next on Thursday at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Bruins. That will be the opener of a four-game homestand leading into the bye week/All Star Break.

Gallant still loves Buckeye State

Gallant, who began his NHL coaching career in Columbus, first as an assistant and then as a head coach, was asked if he still gets nostalgic coming back to Ohio.

“I love coming back here,’’ he said. “I had seven great years here, being assistant coach and head coach, and I have a lot of good friends here. Good people.’’

Hartford' goalie Domingue Player of the Week

Hartford goalie Louis Domingue was named the AHL’s Player of the Week. Domingue went 2-0-1 with a shutout, a 1.66 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage in three games for the Wolf Pack last week.