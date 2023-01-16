Rangers' slumping power play can't be blamed on absence of Chris Kreider

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Chris Kreider was in the lineup when the latest power play slump started for the Rangers, and the man advantage group went a combined 0-for-5 with Kreider in it in the last two games he played.

So the failure of the Rangers’ power play to score in the last four games, heading into Monday’s visit to the Columbus Blue Jackets, can’t simply be attributed to its being without Kreider in the last two games before Monday. Kreider, who has been out with an upper-body injury, skated with the extras Monday morning in Nationwide Arena, but the 31-year-old forward nevertheless missed his third straight game.

The much-talked about Alexis Lafrenière took Kreider’s spot on the power play in the games Kreider missed, as the player stationed in the front-of-the-net position. He did not have a shot on goal on the power play, and in fact, wasn’t credited with a shot at all in the 2-1 loss to Montreal Sunday (he had three vs. Dallas last Thursday, but none on the power play).

The power play failures haven’t hurt the Rangers all that much, though. They went 2-1-1 in the four games before Monday, and they were 24-13-7 on the season overall. They have been less reliant on the power play this season than last, and less reliant on goaltender Igor Shesterkin stealing games for them.

Shesterkin, who served as the backup against the Blue Jackets Monday, as Jaroslav Halak got the start, has a higher goals-against average (2.43, compared to 2.07) and a lower save percentage (.918, versus .935) this season than he did last season.

So that means the Rangers have been finding other ways to win this season. They entered Monday having scored 31 power play goals in 140 opportunities on the season, a conversion rate of 22.1 percent, which had them ranked 16th in the 32-team league. Last season, their power play clicked at 25.2 percent, fourth-best in the league.

But given the fact the Rangers had gone 13-3-2 in their previous 18 games, coach Gerard Gallant was not sweating the decreased power play production just yet.

“They only had two chances [Sunday] night and they did score in the six-on-five [Artemi Panarin’s goal on a delayed penalty], when there was a penalty coming,’’ Gallant said Monday. “It's got to get better. I mean, obviously it's a little in a funk, but… I’m not in panic mode yet.’’

The most notable difference in this season’s power play, compared to last, is that free agent addition Vincent Trocheck replaced Ryan Strome in the group. That doesn’t explain the dip in production, though, because Strome had five power play goals all of last season, and Trocheck had eight in 44 games this season, entering Monday.

Trocheck’s total was second-most on the Rangers, behind Mika Zibanejad, who had 12. Zibanejad’s 12 PPGs had him tied with Boston’s David Pastrnak entering Monday for fourth-most in the league, behind the Edmonton Oilers duo of Connor McDavid (16) and Leon Draisaitl (15) and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (14).

Actually, the biggest difference in the power play this season from last is Kreider’s goal production, which has fallen from a league-leading 26 last season to just four, in 42 games, this season.

Kreider had a career year last season with 52 goals overall, and he wasn’t expected to duplicate that performance. He’s indeed come back to earth somewhat this season, but his 19 goals was still tied with Zibanejad for the team lead. And the Rangers seem to be making up for the drop in Kreider’s numbers by getting goals from different places in the lineup.

Last season, their top five goalscorers, (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Strome and Lafrenière) combined to score 143 goals, representing 58.1 percent of the team’s total of 246 regulation goals, whereas this year’s top five (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin and Filip Chytil) entered Monday with a combined 75 goals, which represented 54.3 percent of the team’s 138 goals.

