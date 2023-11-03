Adam Fox and Filip Chytil land on injured reserve, Igor Shesterkin banged up after Rangers' win over Hurricanes

The Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night turned out to be a costly one.

Defenseman Adam Fox, who left the game after a knee-to-knee collision with the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho, was placed on long-term injured reserve and center Filip Chytil, who left after a collision with Carolina’s Jesper Fast, was placed on injured reserve.

Going on LTIR means Fox will have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days. Chytil, who has a concussion history and who the Rangers said has an upper-body injury, will miss at least seven days while on regular IR.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin apparently also came out of the game at less than 100% and will not dress for Saturday’s game against the Wild in Minnesota. Nor will forward Barclay Goodrow, whose wife is about to give birth to a son.

The losses of Fox and Chytil are major blows to a Rangers team that has won six straight games and is 8-2 and in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Fox is the team’s No. 1 defenseman. He runs the point on the first unit of the power play and his 11 points are second-most on the team behind Artemi Panarin’s 16. His eight assists are second to Panarin’s 11.

“They’re big, big pieces of our team,’’ captain Jacob Trouba said.

The Rangers late Friday recalled goaltender Louis Domingue and defenseman Connor Mackey from their AHL affiliate in Hartford after recalling forward Jonny Brodzinski earlier in the day.

The Rangers had just over $766,000 in space under the salary cap and were able to squeeze in the $762,500 salary of Brodzinski, who nearly made the team out of training camp. Fox going on LTIR later in the day, though, allows the team to exceed the NHL’s $83.5 million salary cap by the entire amount of his $9.5 million salary. That allowed the team to recall Mackey and Domingue and also could accommodate future moves.

For now, Erik Gustafsson, who had been playing on the third defense pair with Braden Schneider, will move up from his spot on the second power- play unit to assume Fox’s quarterbacking responsibilities on the top power-play group. Schneider, like Fox a righthanded shooter, figures to move up to play with Fox’s usual partner, Ryan Lindgren, in regular five-on-five situations. Zac Jones, who has played in one game, likely will replace Fox in the lineup.

“You’ve got to step up,’’ Schneider said Thursday night about moving forward without Fox and Chytil. “Those are two huge players for us . . . And I think everyone’s just going to have to take a step and try to make sure you’re ready to go, because those are two big guys.’’

With Chytil and Goodrow out for Saturday’s game, Brodzinski and Tyler Pitlick, who has been scratched the last seven games, will enter the lineup and likely will play together on the fourth line. Nick Bonino, usually the fourth-line center, may bump up to the third line to fill in for Vincent Trocheck, who figures to move up to Chytil’s spot on the second line between Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere.

Domingue will serve as the backup to Jonathan Quick on Saturday night. Presuming Shesterkin — who spoke to the media after the game Thursday and didn’t appear to be injured — is healthy, Domingue will go back to Hartford after the weekend and Shesterkin should be in uniform when the Rangers return home for Tuesday’s game against Detroit.