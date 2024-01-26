Source: Filip Chytil suffers setback at Rangers' morning skate

Just when it seemed the Rangers were about to get a boost from the return of injured center Filip Chytil, the 24-year-old center suffered a setback at the optional morning skate at Madison Square Garden before their game Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chytil had been skating with extras Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn and video taken of him before he went down showed him to be moving well. But according to a league source, Chytil suffered a setback that is related to the injury he was trying to recover from, which is believed to be a concussion but only has been identified by the Rangers as an upper-body injury.

Chytil was helped off the ice by his teammates and according to a source was back at home in New York.

Chytil had just returned to skating with the team Thursday at practice for the first time since he left a Nov. 2 game against the Carolina Hurricanes after an inadvertent collision with former teammate Jesper Fast. He began skating by himself in mid-November but after more than a month, when he had not progressed to the point of skating with the team, the Rangers allowed him to go home to the Czech Republic to see if that would help his rehabilitation efforts.

On Monday, he returned to New York, while the team was still on its four-game trip to the West Coast. He practiced with the team on Thursday, wearing a red no-contact jersey.

“It's great to see him back out there,’’ center Vincent Trocheck said of Chytil on Thursday. “Obviously, he's been going through a lot, so we've all been worried about him, and glad to see him back in there.’’

Asked what seeing Chytil back meant to the team, Trocheck said, “It’s good for morale to be able to see a guy who’s been going through an injury or going through things to be out there looking healthy.’’

What will it do to the team’s morale to know that Chytil has suffered a setback and won’t be returning anytime soon?

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, who was talking to reporters Friday morning while Chytil was on the ice, had said the team planned to intensify Chytil’s workouts in an attempt to get him to return to the lineup.

“We’re looking to ramp it up with Fil as we move through here,” Laviolette said. “I think every day it increases the workout intensity, the duration, the difficulty of it. You start somewhere and you start increasing that to get to a place where you can come back and participate in a game and be an effective player.”

Chytil being unable to return is a big problem for the Rangers. The team had been stuck in a rut for the past seven weeks, 11-11-2 over the last 24 games, dating to Dec. 5, and had been looking forward to having Chytil back to fill the hole at third-line center that has existed since he first left the lineup.

Nick Bonino, a shot-blocking, defensive-minded forward, had been centering the third line for most of the last two-plus months but hadn’t been able to provide much in the way of offense. And with Chytil looking ready to return, the team placed Bonino on waivers Thursday. Bonino was assigned to the Rangers’ AHL Hartford team after he cleared waivers Friday afternoon, though a source said he wasn’t being required to report there right away.

The question for the Rangers now is if they don’t have Chytil, how can they address their third-line center problem? If they shut him down for the season and leave him on long term injured reserve, they can use the money that his salary counts against the salary cap to create cap space to allow them to trade for someone. If they think he can return, though, and they can’t keep him on LTIR, then there options are limited.