Rangers continue to stumble, fall to Golden Knights at MSG

Back home at Madison Square Garden for Friday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the front end of a back-to-back that would take them into the bye week/All-Star break, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette didn’t want to call these two games must wins. But he was willing to concede, at least, that they were big games.

"It's a critical point [in the season],’’ he had said Thursday. “We'd like to win these games to… get back on track.’’

But the hoped-for turnaround did not start Friday. Vegas, with No. 1 goalie Adin Hill back in action after returning last week from an injury, took control with a pair of goals 46 seconds apart in the second period and went on to beat the Rangers 5-2, handing them their second straight loss and fourth in the last five games. The Garden crowd booed a little at the end of the second period, and then a little more during the third.

The Rangers (29-16-3) play their final game before the break Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators.

Hill stymied the Rangers, making 36 saves, while Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin’s struggles continued. He allowed four goals on 20 shots, and his save percentage for the season fell below .900, to .899.

And to make matters worse, the game wasn’t the only thing the Rangers lost Friday. Center Filip Chytil, who has been trying to recover from a suspected concussion, and who had returned to practice with the team Thursday, suffered a setback during the optional morning skate at the Garden.

Midway through the first period, defenseman Ryan Lindgren was forced out of the game after getting hit into the end boards by Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar. Lindgren doubled over immediately, skated to the bench, then headed to the locker room at 8:09. He did not return.

Coming off a disappointing 1-2-1 Western road trip, and having lost to Vegas 5-1 to start that trip, the Rangers got off to a tough start when Sheldon Rempal tipped a shot by Paul Cotter over Shesterkin to put the Golden Knights in front at 5:02.

The Rangers picked up the intensity after that, and tied the game at 6:33, on a goal by Blake Wheeler, back on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. And they dominated the rest of the period, outshooting Vegas 15-6.

But Vegas re-took the lead on a goal by Kolesar at 3:18 of the second period after Kolesar blocked a pass attempt by Artemi Panarin, skated up ice on a breakaway, and fired a shot over Shesterkin’s catching glove. Forty-six seconds later it was 3-1 when Jonathan Marchessault tipped in a shot by Ivan Barbashev for his 23rd goal of the season.

Marchessault added a second goal, which made it 4-1, at 2:11 of the third period when Barbashev’s shot from the left wing went wide, banked off the back boards and came out on the other side. Marchessault was waiting to bang it into a yawning net behind Shesterkin.

Kaapo Kakko, dropped to the third line, got the Rangers’ second goal with 1:05 remaining. But Marchessault completed his hat trick with an empty net goal with 28.4 seconds remaining.