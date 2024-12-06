GREENBURGH – Rangers captain Jacob Trouba will not play in Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Asked at the morning skate if Trouba has played his last game as a Ranger, coach Peter Laviolette said: "He's not in the lineup tonight.''

Laviolette also was asked if Friday was a difficult day.

“I mean, there's always a human side to everything, right?’’ he said. “He's a good person, and a good player, and a good leader. But… today, when it comes to addressing this effort, taking time coming out of that game [Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Devils] and thinking about it, this is the decision that I made.’’

Laviolette was asked how much of the decision was his, and how much of it was GM Chris Drury’s.

“Chris and I are together on our thoughts,’’ he said.

Rookie Victor Mancini was called up from AHL Hartford and will take Trouba’s place in the lineup.

Trouba has been a large part of the focus of the Rangers’ recent struggles, especially after the story broke that he, along with forward Chris Kreider, was listed by name in a league-wide memo sent out by Drury declaring that he was looking to make trades to shake up the roster.

The next step for the Rangers now is to try and negotiate a trade for the 30-year-old defenseman, who is under contract for this season and next, at a salary cap hit of $8 million. That might require Trouba to waive his no-trade rights to make it happen. Failing that, the Rangers likely would place him on waivers, as they did with forward Barclay Goodrow over the summer, which would allow any team to claim him.

If Trouba were waived and claimed by another team, that would take his entire cap hit off the Rangers’ books, which would allow them to make subsequent deals to improve the roster. From Trouba’s perspective, that might result in him landing somewhere he doesn’t want to be – on a rebuilding, non-playoff team that has cap space such as Columbus or Anaheim, for example.

Given that scenario, Trouba may prefer to waive his limited no-trade protection and be dealt somewhere more palatable to him, like his hometown team, Detroit. If that happened, the Rangers would likely have to retain 50% of Trouba’s cap hit for the remainder of the contract.

Drury had tried to trade Trouba over the summer but was unable to because of Trouba’s 15-team no trade clause. Trouba addressed the subject early in training camp, saying he was happy to be back on the team and wasn’t bothered by seeing his name in trade rumors.

“I wanted to stay here. I want to be here, I love living here. I love New York,’’ he said that day. “My family loves it here… I'm happy to be here and excited to be back for the start of the season."

But the season has not gone well for the Rangers, or for Trouba. The team started out 5-0-1, but enters Friday’s game 13-10-1 and barely holding onto the second and final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Trouba has played in all 24 games and had no goals, six assists, 22 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of minus-3.

He has played with several different defense partners as Laviolette has tried to find a formula that would help the Rangers cut down on their turnovers, rush chances against, high-danger chances against and goals allowed. Trouba's ice time has lessened over the last few games as the Rangers lost six of their last seven.

In the locker room after the skate, the players in the room appeared to be stunned.

“As a player, as a teammate, as a friend and human being, obviously, we love him to death [for] what he's done and what he does for us,’’ said forward Mika Zibanejad. “You can't say it's not tough, especially with coming in and you're preparing for a game, you get to know about it. I don't know what the book says about how you handle these things, and what you do, but until there's more information, we just got to try to focus on our game tonight. It's a big one for us, and need to get a win here, so we'll deal with that later."

“He's an amazing teammate,’’ said his longtime defense partner, K’Andre Miller. “He does everything he can for the team, for his teammates. Huge asset for our team. And, yeah, we're gonna miss him tonight."

Kreider declined to talk about Trouba, saying, “It's a game day, so we're going to focus on the game."

Asked again if he had thoughts he would like to share on Trouba, Kreider said, “Yeah, but not today. Today we got to focus on winning a hockey game.’’