Friday was a full and emotional day for the Rangers, who traded captain Jacob Trouba and reportedly locked up goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a long-term megacontract.

After all that, the Rangers still had a game to play at Madison Square Garden against a Pittsburgh Penguins team that had won four straight games.

But the Rangers managed to focus and play with energy. Artemi Panarin had two goals and former Penguin Reilly Smith broke a tie midway through the third period to give them a much-needed 4-2 victory over the Penguins that felt as if it lifted a weight off the team.

“For sure, it’s a big win for us,’’ Panarin said. “A lot of emotion this morning for us, and then [we had to] just come together and then try to stay together all game. It’s a good win. So we’re happy with that.’’

“There has been a cloud over our heads for a little while, and . . . when you lose games, that’s what happens,’’ said Vincent Trocheck, who had two assists and an insurance goal with 1:38 left.

Trocheck said the team rallied together after the Trouba trade. “When something like this happens, you bind together,’’ he said. “And you’ve got to get through these types of things together.’’

After Blake Lizotte opened the scoring for Pittsburgh at 6:19 of the second period, Panarin’s two goals — the second with 1.5 seconds remaining in the period — gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead going into the third. Philip Tomasino’s goal at 8:29 of the third period tied it at 2-2.

Then Smith, who had had several great chances, finally converted one. He and Chris Kreider broke in two-on-one against Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Smith took a shot that Nedeljkovic saved, but Mika Zibanejad followed up with a shot off the rebound, and when Nedeljkovic saved that, Smith was there to put in the rebound for the winner.