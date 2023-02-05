NHL doesn't have issue with facial recognition system at Rangers games

SUNRISE, Fla. — It’s not an NHL issue.

James Dolan, who owns the Rangers, Knicks and Madison Square Garden, has been criticized for using facial recognition technology to bar certain ticket holders from the facility that are in business or legal battles with Dolan’s companies.

Newsday asked NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly during their media availability prior to Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena for their reaction.

“It really is a franchise issue,” Daly said after Bettman deferred to him. “If what was being done there offended some kind of league policy or some law, it might be a different issue. But, as far as we know, it doesn’t. So at this stage it’s not anything that concerns us.”

Rangers defended

Bettman took issue with the characterization the Rangers or the NHL were accepting of bigotry after the team veered from its original plan to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys for their annual Pride Night at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27.

“Actually, the Rangers, as an organization, didn’t opt out of Pride night,” Bettman said. “They activated across the board. Other than a couple of players not wearing the Pride jersey, we had a very significant Pride Night presence.

“We have to respect some individual choices and some people are more comfortable embracing themselves in causes than others. Part of being diverse and welcoming is understanding those differences.”

Input welcomed

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby stated his dislike of the NHL’s current playoff bracket system — which forces the second- and third-place finishers in each division to play in the first round — and said he preferred the previous model of seeding each conference from one through eight.

“There is a competition committee and we have discussions about the game all the time,” said Bettman, adding going back to the former format would also force changes to how the regular-season schedule was formatted.

But Bettman said input from the NHL Players’ Association was welcomed.

“The last time we polled the general managers, which was two years ago, two-thirds of them favored keeping the playoff system the way it is,” Daly said. “This is not some burning issue.”

Torrey inducted

Islanders Hockey Hall of Fame general manager Bill Torrey, later also the Panthers’ GM, will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame during that league’s All-Star Weekend, Sunday and Monday in Laval, Quebec. Torrey’s family will be in town to accept the honor.

Bridgeport defenseman Samuel Bolduc, who was supposed to participate in the event, was replaced on the Atlantic Division roster, likely indicating he will be recalled by the Islanders.

Isles files

Bettman announced next season’s All-Star Weekend will be in Toronto, Feb. 2-3, 2024 . . . The Atlantic Division defeated the Central 7-5 to win the All-Star title and $1 million. The Panthers Matthew Tkachuk (four goals, seven assists) was the MVP . . . Bettman estimated NHL revenues will rise to $6 billion this season but Daly added the salary cap is still projected to rise by just $1 million next season to $83.5 million.