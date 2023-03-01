Patrick Kane trade gets Rangers to do a stick tap

PHILADELPHIA — Think the Rangers are happy to have Patrick Kane on their team?

“It's excitement for me, especially [since] that was my idol growing up,’’ Kid Line center Filip Chytil said after the Blueshirts’ optional skate Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Center before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers. “So I’m very happy that he joined us, and I can't wait to play with him and have him around.’’

“I'm just excited to see him up close and have him on our team and see what he's going to do,’’ Mika Zibanejad said.

Zibanejad, Chytil and the rest of the Rangers were going to have to wait until Thursday night to see their new teammate, as Kane did not join the team here. But after all the salary-cap gymnastics the team had to perform to create the necessary space under the cap to add Kane late Tuesday, at least the Rangers players could finally talk about having the former Chicago forward on their team.

The Rangers acquired Kane in a three-way deal with Chicago and Arizona, sending a conditional 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and minor-league defenseman Andy Welinski to Chicago, and a 2025 third-round pick to Arizona to get Kane and minor-league defenseman Cooper Zech.

According to a source, the second-round pick going to Chicago can become a first-rounder in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference finals this season. The 2025 third-rounder going to Arizona will be either the Rangers’ own or Dallas’, if Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist gets a combined 55 points this season and next.

In his Zoom call with reporters after the Rangers announced the trade, GM Chris Drury said Kane would make his Rangers debut Thursday at Madison Square Garden against the Ottawa Senators rather than Wednesday in Philadelphia because the team felt with Kane having flown to San Jose with Chicago, and then flown back from there in anticipation of the trade, that made the most sense.

As a result, the Rangers, who now have only 12 forwards on their roster, including Kane, had to play with only 11 forwards against the Flyers. With coach Gerard Gallant being cagey about the status of injured defenseman Ryan Lindgren, it was possible they would have to play with five defensemen, as well.

But all that was worth it, the Rangers believed, to get Kane, 34, the three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, 2016 Hart Trophy winner as MVP, and fourth-leading scorer among American-born players in NHL history with 446 goals and 1,225 points.

“Obviously, to get a player like Kane is outstanding,’’ Gallant said. “He's a great competitor, Stanley Cup champion. So he's exactly what we needed, and we're real happy to have him.’’

Gallant was finally able to talk about Kane by name, after being forced to tiptoe around the obvious for the past few days. Late last week, when the Rangers decided to pull out all the stops to try and acquire Kane and squeeze him in under their salary cap, Gallant was forced to do some unconventional things as the organization created enough cap space to accommodate 25% of Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit.

Last Thursday in Detroit and Saturday in Washington, Gallant dressed a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen as forwards Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn were scratched before Kravtsov was traded to Vancouver Saturday and Leschyshyn waived that day to open space under the cap for Kane.

Then, when Lindgren’s upper-body injury necessitated the recall of forward Ryan Carpenter from Hartford Sunday, Gallant dressed but didn’t play either Carpenter or defenseman Braden Schneider that night against the Kings. Both players needed to stay injury-free so they could be assigned to Hartford to open more cap space for Kane.

Schneider, who was sent to Hartford after Sunday’s game, was recalled Tuesday night and Carpenter was returned to Hartford.