Rangers coach Peter Laviolette sees positive in long road trips

SEATTLE — The Rangers opened their longest road trip of the season Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. The trip, which will continue through Western Canada, will see the Blueshirts play five games over 10 days, with games Tuesday in Calgary, Thursday in Edmonton, next Saturday in Vancouver and Monday, Oct. 30, in Winnipeg.

Coach Peter Laviolette, who coached the Western Conference Nashville Predators, said he’s been on long road trips like this one, and he said a long trip early in the season can be a good thing for a team, especially one trying to adjust to a new coach and bond with new teammates.

“I think it’s good to get on the road,’’ he said at Saturday’s morning skate. “You get to spend more time [with each other] than you do on a practice day at home. A game day at home, you’re just, you’re coming into work. Here, you’re actually somewhat cohesive, and ‘married’ to the people that you’re on the trip with. And that can be a good thing too.’’

Cuylle put on PP unit

For the second straight game, Laviolette made a personnel change on the second power play unit, this time adding rookie Will Cuylle to the group.

“It’s still early,’’ Laviolette said. “We’re still looking at things. I don’t think we’re glued to one thing, or one lineup, or one line, or one ‘D’ pair. I think we’re just looking at things. [Cuylle] continues to play well, and play the right way, and [this is] an opportunity for him. He’s been there before. We’ve worked with him a little bit on this in preseason. And he’s taken reps [in practice]. I think he’s been good, so it’ll be a good opportunity for him.’’

Cuylle stepped in for defenseman K’Andre Miller, who had relinquished his spot at the point to Erik Gustafsson in Thursday’s game against Nashville, and was working on the wing.

Vesey stays in lineup

All indications at the morning skate were that forward Jimmy Vesey, who had split the first four games with Tyler Pitlick, was going to stay in the lineup for a second straight game, after the two players had alternated games through the first four.