Peter Laviolette to give Rangers' forward lines time to work things out

SEATTLE — After the Rangers’ practice on Wednesday, coach Peter Laviolette talked about his forward line and defense combinations, and explained that his inclination, generally, is to give things time to try and work, rather than changing up his lines the minute something goes wrong.

But on Thursday night, as the Rangers were in the process of playing their worst game of the young season in a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, Laviolette did tweak a couple things. The most was that he had wingers Artemi Panarin and Blake Wheeler switch spots, putting Wheeler with Panarin’s linemates, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere, and Panarin into Wheeler’s spot, with Vincent Trocheck and rookie Will Cuylle.

But when the Rangers opened their five-game road trip here Saturday against the Kraken, Laviolette had his top three forward lines back as they had started each of the first four games. That meant Panarin was back with Chytil and Lafrenière, and Wheeler was back with Cuylle and Trocheck.

“We addressed a lot of things [Friday],’’ Laviolette said after the Rangers’ morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena. “So it's not like it went without being addressed. Because [Thursday’s game] wasn't how we want to represent ourselves. And so, we talked about a lot of things once we got in [to the hotel] from the plane. And with that, I think sometimes you need the opportunity to respond, and you need to go back out there. And so, it's a chance for those guys to go back out and play a better game, feel better about their game.’’

For a player like Chytil, keeping the lines together was especially important, as he tries to adjust to playing with the creative Panarin, and to develop that all-important chemistry with the player who was the Rangers’ leading scorer in each of the last four seasons.

“I'm trying to play my game, [but] of course, it's a little different when you have ‘Bread’ [Panarin] on the ice,’’ Chytil said. “But I’ve still got to do my stuff. And I have to ‘read’ Bread little bit, because I have to be always ready. Because when he has the puck, it's always dangerous, and I have to be ready to shoot all the time.’’

Chytil entered Saturday’s game having not scored a goal this season, and having just one assist in the first four games. The Panarin-Chytil-Lafreniere line had been dominant in the season-opening, 5-1 win over Buffalo, and had played well in the next two games, as well. An apparent goal by Chytil in the loss to Columbus last Saturday was disallowed after a coaching challenge for offside, because Lafreniere was found to have entered the zone early on the possession.

Against Nashville, the line was on for the first Predators goal, and Chytil and Lafreniere were also on for the second goal. As a line, the trio was outscored 1-0, outshot 5-3, and generated one high-danger scoring chance, versus allowing three against, according to Natural Stat Trick. On the season, their analytics are mostly good, though. Their shots for/against were 25-15, scoring chances for/against were 29-18, and high-danger chances for/against were 9-8.

“The first three games, I think we played good hockey. We had a lot of chances,’’ Chytil said. “We didn't score too many goals, but we went to the net.

“The last game I'm not going to talk about it, because that was a bad game overall. But we just keep working on our game.’’

Staying together allows them to do that.

Laviolette did make one change to the lineup Saturday, giving goaltender Jonathan Quick his first start of the season, after Igor Shesterkin had started the first four games. Quick did get to play the final 26:07 of Thursday’s game, after he relieved Shesterkin following the Predators’ fourth goal.