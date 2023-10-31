Mika Zibanejad's OT goal gives Rangers road-trip record

WINNIPEG – In their 97-year history, the Rangers had never before gone on a road trip of five or more games and won them all.

Until now.

Mika Zibanejad’s one-timer, with 25.4 seconds left in overtime – his second goal of the season and second in two games – gave the Rangers a come-from-behind 3-2 win Monday over the Winnipeg Jets in the Canada Life Centre and gave them a clean sweep of their season-long five-game road trip that took them through three different time zones. They return home to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

“It's awesome,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of the Rangers’ sweeping a five-game trip for the first time. “Anytime you can grab a record like that, I think it's pretty special. This franchise has been around for a long time. And so that's a pretty big record. The fact that we were able to take on five games, and push through them with wins… it's exciting.’’

The trip started for the Rangers in the Pacific time zone, moved to the Mountain, back to the Pacific, before ending in the Central. They looked strong in two of the first three games of the trip, but then needed overtime to win the last two games.

“This game is the last game of the road trip, especially when you've won four, it's, I mean, you can say now when we won, everyone wants to go home,’’ Zibanejad said. “But we were determined to finish it off In the right way, and I thought we did. Just battle through it, and try to get these two points.’’

The Rangers did indeed have to battle. They trailed 2-1 in the third period before Chris Kreider’s power play goal tied it with 6:48 remaining in regulation. Then, Ryan Lindgren was called for a tripping penalty with 18.8 seconds left in regulation – a call he vehemently protested – that meant the Rangers would need a huge penalty kill at the end of regulation and the start of overtime. They got it.

“Massive, obviously,’’ said Zibanejad of the kill. “Especially when it carries over to overtime, where becomes a four-on-three. Everyone did a good job with just, really, eliminating any big chances. And I think we get we get a little bit of a confidence boost, and a little bit of momentum after that happens. And we were able to finish it off in OT again.’’

Nikolaj Ehlers had scored on a wraparound at 5:08 of the third period to put Winnipeg ahead, 2-1, but the Jets took a couple of penalties late in the period and the Rangers, who entered the game with the NHL’s second-best power play (34.5%) made them pay.

After failing on their first crack at it, the extra man unit broke through on the second opportunity, when Kreider tipped in Adam Fox’s shot at 13:12, to make it 2-2. The goal was Kreider’s sixth of the season, and fourth on the power play.

Artemi Panarin, who turned 32 on Monday, had opened the scoring late in the first period, driving the back post and redirecting a Jacob Trouba pass with his backhand, getting it behind Connor Hellebuyck at 18:24 for his fifth goal of the season.

The goal extended Panarin’s season-opening point streak to nine games, which tied him with Rod Gilbert (in 1971) for the fourth-longest point streak to open a season in team history. Gilbert holds the record, with 14, to start the 1972 season.

But the lead didn’t last very long. David Gustafsson tied it for Winnipeg with 28.0 seconds left in the period. Blake Wheeler, returning to Winnipeg for the first time since the team bought him out over the summer and he signed as a free agent with the Rangers, had the puck stripped from him in the offensive zone by Cole Perfetti, who took it the other way and set up Gustafsson for the shot.