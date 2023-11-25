Rangers' 4th line of Pitlick, Vesey and Goodrow showing they also can produce offense

Thirteen of the 18 skaters dressed for the Rangers’ 7-4 victory over the Boston Bruins Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden registered at least one point.

“It was a huge team effort,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “So many guys played well, so many guys gave an awful lot against the team that was really good last year, and remains really good this year. So it was it was a hard fought game, and we needed contributions from everybody. We got them.’’

The fourth line of Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Tyler Pitlick produced two goals, from Vesey and Pitlick (his first as a Ranger), and did a lot of matching up against the Bruins’ top line, as well.

“They were excellent,’’ Laviolette said. “Not only defensively, but offensively, too.’’

“I think it’s just nice to get some rhythm, get some chemistry, and the goals are starting to fall in for us,’’ Vesey said. “I think it helps confidence for all of us, and Lavi’s had a lot of faith in us as well. He told us before the game we were going to go a lot against their first line, and I think we were up for the challenge.’’

Laviolette said he initially intended to use the fourth line against Boston’s top line specifically on defensive zone faceoffs, but they played so well, he decided to use them in all situations.

“As the game moved on, they were doing such a good job of controlling the play that we pushed it no matter when that (top Boston) line went on the ice,’’ he said.

Kreider scores his 99th career PPG

Chris Kreider had a power-play goal, the 99th of his career, in the first period and a shorthanded goal in the second. He nearly completed a hat trick, when he had a breakaway in the third period that was foiled when Boston goalie Linus Ullmark made a pad save on his backhand attempt.

“He scores big goals at big times and obviously he's great on special teams,’’ Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said of Kreider. “He's always been great on the power play and he's a difference-maker for us for sure.’’

“I would hate playing against that guy, honestly,’’ defenseman K’Andre Miller said of Kreider. “It feels like he's up and down the ice every five minutes, it seems like, getting a chance here, getting a chance there. He's been great for us all year.’’

Mika a menace at the dot

Mika Zibanejad won 16 of 22 faceoffs as the Rangers (42 of 70) dominated draws for most of the game, winning 60% of them. Vincent Trocheck, who has been near or at the top of the league in faceoff winning percentage all season, won 11 of 16 ... Trouba had three blocks, an assist and was a plus-4 in 21:54 of ice time. Miller had a goal and was plus-3 in 22:00.