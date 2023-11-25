Rangers' Chris Kreider scores twice to beat Bruins in high-scoring game at MSG

The biggest test so far for the Rangers came Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, when the Boston Bruins, the team with the best record in the NHL, came to town. And as they’ve done with most of the challenges they’ve faced this season, the Blueshirts passed with flying colors.

After blowing an early two-goal lead, the Rangers got two late goals in the second period from Jimmy Vesey and K’Andre Miller, and powered their way to a 7-4 victory over the Bruins, which pulled them into a tie with the Bruins at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and made them the first team in the league to get to 15 wins this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks, who started the day with 14 wins, both had late games Saturday.

Chris Kreider had two goals for the 15-3-1 Rangers, who have won three straight and 13 of their last 15 (13-1-1) to stamp themselves as one of the NHL’s elite teams. Kreider scored his first goal on the power play (99th power-play goal of his career), to put the Rangers up 2-0 at 10:56 of the first period. His second came shorthanded and put the Rangers ahead 3-2 at 18:41 of the period after Boston had tied it on goals 22 seconds apart by Charlie Coyle and Morgan Geekie.

Kreider had a golden chance to complete a hat trick when he had a breakaway from the red line in on Boston goalie Linus Ullmark (34 saves), but Ullmark got his left pad down to save Kreider’s backhand attempt.

Before that happened, though, on the same Boston power play where Kreider scored his shorthander, the Bruins tied it at 3 on a goal by David Pastrnak, who beat Jonathan Quick (27 saves) between the pads at :26 of the second period. But on a delayed penalty, Vesey swept in a rebound for his fourth of the season, at 16:37, to put the Rangers back in front. Miller made it 5-3 when he walked into a drop pass from Mika Zibanejad and blasted a one-timer past Ullmark at 19:36.

Tyler Pitlick’s first goal as a Ranger off a backhand pass from Vesey in front made it 6-3 at 1:26 of the third period. Pitlick had a strong game Friday in Philadelphia and followed up with another strong one Saturday.

Coyle’s second goal for Boston brought the Bruins within 6-4 at 2:29, but Artemi Panarin scored his 11th goal of the season on a one-timer off a Braden Schneider pass to make it 7-4 at 4:38.

Panarin, who broke Rod Gilbert’s team record when he started the season by scoring a point in the first 15 games, had gone three straight games without a point before earning an assist on the Vesey goal. He continues to lead the Rangers in scoring with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists).

Nick Bonino scored the first goal of the game, getting his first goal as a Ranger at 5:58 of the first period.