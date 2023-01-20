Rangers come up short in loss to NHL-best Bruins

Going in, the Rangers had looked at Thursday’s game against the NHL’s top team, the Boston Bruins, as a measuring stick, an opportunity to see where they stacked up against the team that is, right now, the best the league has to offer.

They found out they don’t stack up all that well.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the visiting Bruins scored early in each period and methodically dispatched the Rangers, 3-1, at Madison Square Garden, upping their record to 36-5-4. The Rangers are 25-14-7.

Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for the Bruins to stake them to a 3-0 lead, and backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves. Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur spoiled Swayman’s shutout bid by scoring his first goal as a Ranger at 15:37.

Igor Shesterkin (20-8-6) made 24 saves and took his second straight loss.

The Bruins should have been the tired team after having played Wednesday on Long Island, while the Rangers hasn't played since Monday. But it was Boston who had the early jump, and Zacha got the visitors on the board 1:19 into the game when he redirected David Krejci’s soft slap shot over Igor Shesterkin’s shoulder for his eighth goal of the season.

The Rangers were under pressure for most of the period until they gained momentum by killing a five-on-three Bruins power play late in the period. The Blueshirts finished the period with a flurry, and even got a power play with 47.2 seconds remaining that carried over to the second period.

However, they were unable to score on that power play, and Bergeron scored at 4:42 to give Boston a 2-0 lead. The Rangers would get a second power play near the end of the second period that carried over into the third, and after they failed on that one, Clifton came out of the penalty box, took a pass from Brad Marchand and scored to give Boston a 3-0 lead 28 seconds into the third.

The Rangers’ power play has scored one goal in its last 19 attempts.