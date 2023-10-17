Strong penalty killing helps Rangers top Coyotes in home opener

In hockey, penalty killers rarely get any glory. But in the Rangers’ regular season home opener against the Arizona Coyotes Monday night, their man-down guys, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin, were the real heroes.

The Rangers’ penalty killers snuffed out a crucial five-on-three Coyotes power play that bridged the end of the second and start of the third periods, and Shesterkin saved a penalty shot by Arizona’s Jason Zucker with 4:48 remaining in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead as the Rangers earned their second win in three games this season with a 2-1 victory before a joyous Garden crowd.

Vincent Trocheck’s power play goal at 8:26 of the third period, was the margin of victory, but the Rangers would never have had a chance had their PK team not snuffed four of five Arizona power plays. Then, as the Blueshirts sought to protect the lead, Barclay Goodrow was caught tripping Zucker from behind and Zucker was awarded a penalty shot. The left handed shooter swooped in from the right wing and fired a shot that Shesterkin stopped with his blocker pad to preserve the lead.

The victory improved the Rangers to 2-1, while Arizona fell to 1-1. The Rangers play next on Thursday against Nashville.

The Coyotes appear to be a much improved squad over the team that went 28-40-14 last season. They won their season opener against the Devils in Newark Friday, 4-3 in a shootout.

“They've done a good job of tracking and getting good young players in there,’’ Laviolette said. “There was definitely a rebuild process that went on with that organization, and that doesn't happen overnight. I think you're starting to see the pieces now come into play and with that, like any team that, you find that there's good young players that are really impactful on the league. [And] I also think that – it's such a cliche, but there are no easy games. The minute you think the game is going to be easy, you are going to get slapped around pretty good.’’

The Rangers got off to a good start when Kaapo Kakko won a puck on the boards in his own end and chipped it out, springing Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on a two-on-one break. Zibanejad went wide and centered a pass for Kreider, who banged it in behind goalie Connor Ingram at 14:11 of the first period.

But penalties began to play a part in the second period, and helped get Arizona back in the game. The Rangers were called for four penalties in the middle period, compared to one for Arizona. The first of those, a holding call on Braden Schneider against Logan Cooley, ended up leading to Clayton Keller’s power play goal that tied the score at 1-1 at 5:00.

Thirty-six seconds after Keller’s goal, K’Andre Miller got sent off for holding, but the Rangers managed to kill that one. Then, the Blueshirts failed to score on their only power play of the period, when Travis Dermott was sent off for a rare holding the stick penalty.

The penalty-killers were called on to do more heavy lifting when Alexis Lafrenière was called for a slashing penalty and a frustrated Ryan Lindgren – back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to an upper-body injury – was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct after he fired the puck in anger after the call.

That meant the Rangers had to kill a 5-on-3 Coyotes power play for the full two minutes bridging the end of the second and beginning of the third periods. They did it, with Shesterkin making two saves and captain Jacob Trouba making two huge blocks.