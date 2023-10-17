Igor Shesterkin is in net and Patrick Quick is on hold for Rangers in home opener

Igor Shesterkin started in goal Monday for the Rangers’ home opener against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. It was the third straight game for Shesterkin to open the season, and, given that the next game is not until Thursday, and that the Rangers do not have a back-to-back set until November 24-25, there is no obvious place where coach Peter Laviolette would turn to backup Jonathan Quick to start his first game in a Blueshirt for some time.

The Rangers are aware of that, though, and have a plan for Quick, Laviolette said.

“We'll get him going,’’ Laviolette said. “We're aware of [the schedule] too. And there's been conversations about it. The goalies are aware of what we're thinking, and our intentions.’’

Quick, 37, is starting his first season as a backup goaltender after spending most of the last 15 seasons as the No. 1 goalie for the L.A. Kings, whom he led to two Stanley Cups. And he’s coming off a difficult year, in which he had a 3.41 goals-against average and .882 save percentage for the Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

He signed a one-year contract with the Rangers over the summer, but had poor numbers in the preseason, posting a 5.07 GAA and .807 save percentage, to go along with an 0-3 record.

Blue notes

After inserting forward Jimmy Vesey in place of Tyler Pitlick in the lineup Saturday against Columbus, Laviolette put Pitlick back in the lineup Monday and sat Vesey out.

“It's difficult,’’ Laviolette said. “You're talking about players who've been around for over 500 games, and they're good players. We're not making any decisions based on player evaluation. I'm making decisions right now based on the fact that I've got 13 forwards that I think do a good job. And I can only play 12 of them.’’