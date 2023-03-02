Rangers' Braden Schneider ready to go after taking one for the team

PHILADELPHIA – Braden Schneider learned before Sunday’s game that, as part of the Rangers’ efforts to clear enough space under the salary cap to be able to trade for Patrick Kane, he was going to have to sit on the bench the entire game against the Kings, and not play. He was OK with it, but said it wasn’t easy.

“It's tough, and I think you definitely want to be as ready as you can,’’ Schneider said Wednesday after the Rangers’ morning skate before their game against the Flyers. “When you're sitting there, and you're kind of getting a little tight, you want to go out there. But my teammates were great, our ‘D’ corps did a great job and I was ready if they needed me if something else happened.’’

Something else did happen Sunday. Defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty for spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. That left the Rangers with four defensemen, not including Schneider, but they managed to finish the game without him.

After Sunday's game, Schneider was assigned to AHL Hartford so the Rangers could bank some much-needed cap space. Schneider was recalled Tuesday night without ever going to Hartford.

“I just lay low in my place,’’ he said. “It was a day off for me. So it was just… I had to do what I had to do.’’

What he had to do Wednesday was be prepared to play heavy ice time. The Rangers again played with five defensemen because Miller was suspended and Ryan Lindgren missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

Of course that meant more ice time for the defensemen who played. And that was fine with Schneider.

“It's crazy what a few days like that can do for you,’’ he said. “And I feel excited. I feel ready to go and I feel fresh.’’