Rangers shut out Penguins as Jonathan Quick makes 32 saves

PITTSBURGH – The Rangers were looking to bounce back Wednesday after suffering their first regulation loss in a month to the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

And they did it, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

Jonathan Quick made 32 saves and Alexis Lafrenière’s first-period goal stood up as the game-winner as the Rangers hung on for 55 minutes to get back on the winning track with a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Rangers failed to get an insurance goal when they were granted a power play with 2:43 remaining, then needed a point-blank save from Quick on Sidney Crosby's shot with 11.7 seconds left to seal the win.

For Quick, it was his 60th career shutout and second this season.

Throughout the season, the Rangers have managed to find different ways to win, and on Wednesday, they leaned heavily on their penalty kill unit, which came up huge in snuffing five Penguins power plays, including three in the third period as they clung to a one-goal lead. The Rangers (13-3-1) also blocked 25 shots, and Quick, starting his first game in 10 days, was sharp when he needed to be.

With the victory, the Rangers improved to 11-1-1 over the last 12 games.

The Rangers will be off on Thanksgiving Day, but play an afternoon game Friday in Philadelphia against the surprising Flyers, followed by an afternoon game Saturday at the Garden against the team with the league’s best record, the Boston Bruins.

Lafrenière opened the scoring at 5:10 of the first period when Mika Zibanejad intercepted a pass from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Graves in the neutral zone and quickly passed to Lafrenière, springing him past a flat-footed Graves for a breakaway. Lafrenière calmly pulled the puck to his backhand and roofed a shot over Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry (35 saves) for his eighth goal of the season to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. For Zibanejad, the assist was his first point in five games.

The Penguins thought they’d tied it up just as a penalty to K’Andre Miller was expiring, when Alex Nylander – called up from the minor leagues earlier in the day – fired a shot through traffic that got past Quick and went in with 4:30 remaining in the period. Quick, who had lost his catching glove prior to the shot, went to the referee to complain, but the referee didn’t change his ruling that the goal was good.

However, the Rangers challenged the play, alleging Pittsburgh had been offside when it entered the zone. And after a brief review, the officials ruled that the Penguins were offside, so the goal was disallowed. It was the first challenge situation that had gone the Rangers’ way on the season, as their only previous challenge, in Monday’s 6-3 loss in Dallas, had been unsuccessful, while opposing teams had challenged Ranger goals four times and been successful every time.

The Rangers held the edge in shots on goal in the first two periods, 15-9 in the first and 17-8 in the second, but Lafrenière’s goal was all they would get in the first 40 minutes. The Rangers did block 17 shots over the first two periods, with Miller, Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba – who was booed every time he touched the puck, because of his hit on Sidney Crosby in the playoffs two springs ago – being credited with three each.