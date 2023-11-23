Rangers start Jonathan Quick in net against Penguins

PITTSBURGH – After watching goaltender Igor Shesterkin start the last two games, backup Jonathan Quick was back in the net Wednesday when the Rangers played the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Quick, who started three of the four games Shesterkin missed this month with an undisclosed injury, began the day with the NHL’s lowest goals-against average (1.98) and was tied for the fifth-best save percentage at .928.

The start was the first in 10 days for Quick, who last started the 4-3 shootout win over Columbus Nov. 12. The Rangers had a five-day gap between games. Shesterkin started the first two games of the current road trip in New Jersey Saturday and at Dallas Monday.

With the Rangers about to play their first back-to-back games of the season Friday and Saturday, starting Quick suggests the 37-year-old will start two-of-three games around the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s unlikely coach Peter Laviolette will start either goalie in both ends of the back-to-back.

Trocheck hosts feast

Center Vincent Trocheck, a Pittsburgh native, hosted his teammates for a home-cooked Italian dinner at his house Tuesday. It was the second year in a row that Trocheck has had the team over to his house on a trip to Pittsburgh.

“It says a lot about him as a person and a teammate,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Trocheck. “Just a quality person, looking out for his team, his teammates.’’

Trocheck said there weren’t many leftovers after dinner.

“I was gonna try to bring some for the staff, but there wasn't a whole lot,’’ he said.

Blue notes

D Adam Fox took part in the morning skate again, as he did Monday in Dallas, and he seemed to do a little bit more Wednesday. He took shifts with call-up seventh D Connor Mackey in drills and half-speed scrimmages. Fox remains on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He missed his seventh game since he left the Nov. 2 win over Carolina and must miss three more before he is eligible to return. The first game he could be back for would be Nov. 29 against Detroit at MSG … Mackey was the lone scratch.