Igor Shersterkin, Rangers have rough night vs. Senators as win streak ends at three

OTTAWA – After they nearly squandered a three-goal lead in the third period Sunday against the last-in-the-league San Jose Sharks, it was easy for the Rangers to brush that too-close-for-comfort win by focusing on the two points they’d earned, rather than their loose defensive performance over the final 20 minutes.

A Tuesday night game against the lowly Ottawa Senators before a less-than-capacity crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre should have been no problem for the Rangers, the best team in the NHL. Except it turned out to be a problem, all right.

Two goals each by Brady Tkachuk and old friend Vladimir Tarasenko, and a stellar performance by goaltender Anton Forsberg, powered the Senators to a 6-2 victory over the Rangers, ending the Blueshirts’ three-game winning streak. Forsberg made 33 saves for the Senators, who are 10-10-0.

With the loss, the Rangers (18-5-1, 37 points) failed to move into first place overall in the NHL. They remained in a three-way tie for the points lead with idle Boston and Vegas.

Artemi Panarin, who’d had a hat trick in Sunday’s 6-5 win, had a power-play goal and an assist for the Rangers, and defenseman K’Andre Miller scored the other goal. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin had a tough night, allowing five goals and making 29 saves.

Tarasenko, who finished last season with the Rangers, after he was acquired by the team before the trade deadline, scored the game-winning goal, giving the Senators a 3-1 lead at 5:13 of the second period. He added an assist and an empty-net goal with 2:50 to play.

The Rangers, who were playing their third game in four nights, are off Wednesday and next play on Saturday in Washington, coach Peter Laviolette’s former team.

For the second straight game, Jonny Brodzinski, called up a week ago from AHL Hartford to replace the injured Kaapo Kakko, skated at right wing on the Blueshirts’ top forward line, with center Mika Zibanejad and left wing Chris Kreider. He’d debuted in that spot in Sunday’s wild 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks, and had two assists. He’d also had two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win in Nashville.

Four points in two games made an impression on Laviolette.

“I think at times when you recall somebody (from the minor leagues), you automatically think that they'll take the 12th (forward) spot in the lineup,’’ Laviolette said at Tuesday’s morning skate. “And his game had been much more than that, certainly down in the American Hockey League, where he was (the league’s) leading scorer.’’

But the lines got all messed up when fourth-line center/penalty killer Barclay Goodrow was forced to leave the game after the first period after taking a puck to the face near the end of the period. That dropped the Rangers down to 11 forwards, and scrambled all the lines.

The Rangers were down, 2-0 already at that point, on goals by Brady Tkachuk, at 11:00 of the first, and Claude Giroux, on a wraparound, at 18:34.

Panarin scored on a power play 39 seconds into the second to get the Rangers on the board, but his longtime pal Tarasenko picked up a puck in the neutral zone after Erik Gustafsson turned it over, and beat Shesterkin with a shot from the lower right wing circle. The goal was his first in the last 14 games.

Miller answered that 23 seconds later, popping in the rebound of a shot by Alexis Lafreniere, to pull the Rangers within 3-2, but Drake Batherson punched in the rebound of a Tarasenko shot to put Ottawa ahead, 4-2 at 7:18 and Tkachuk banged in a rebound off the end boards to make it 5-2 at 17:43.