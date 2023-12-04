Rangers' Artemi Panarin records hat trick in win over Sharks

The Rangers showed up at their home rink Sunday night as the proud owners of the most wins in the NHL. The Sharks showed up as the not-so-proud owners of the most losses to go with the fewest wins, plus they had done the league’s worst road work to date.

Yes, they had been playing better after a dreadful start. And, yes, the Rangers were on the back side of a back-to-back with a plane trip in between after Saturday’s win at Nashville.

But this shouldn’t have been a slippery game on the Garden ice for them.

Yet this was a struggle despite a hat trick and an assist by Artemi Panarin. The Rangers let a three-goal lead in the third slip to one before holding on for a 6-5 victory.

It marked win No. 3,000 in franchise history, one of just five to hit that big number. It was also the Rangers’ third straight victory, sixth in seven games and 10th in 12 games. They are on a 16-2-1 run, making this an 18-4-1 start.

“I think our guys have done a really good job of being fairly consistent with the game,” coach Peter Laviolette said beforehand. “And then when we haven’t had the game that we wanted or the period we wanted, I think the response has been really good from the group as well.”

Former Rangers coach David Quinn is now in his second season leading San Jose’s rebuilding project. After a 0-10-1 start, this edition is 6-17-2, including 1-11 on the road.

“I think we’re certainly trending in the right direction,” Quinn said following the morning skate.

“I think our guys certainly are aware of what people write about us and say about us. It’s not like it’s only a few people. It’s everybody in the hockey world.”

Laviolette wasn’t feeling positive about the Rangers when they fell behind, 2-0, after one Saturday before they rallied for a 4-3 victory. He woke them up between periods and made a tossed salad out of the four lines.

That included Panarin and right wing Alexis Lafreniere moving from the second line to team with center Mika Zibanejad on the top line, and left wing Chris Kreider dropping to the second line with center Vincent Trocheck’s second line, which added right wing Jonny Brodzinski, who ascended from the third line.

Laviolette reverted back to the original lines for the most part to start this game — Brodzinski went to the first line — and he started Jonathan Quick in goal after Igor Shesterkin took Saturday’s game.

Will Cuylle took a feed from Nick Bonino, broke in on Mackenzie Blackwood and wristed the puck in for the 4-3 lead.

Panarin made it a two-goal game 4:41 into the third with his third of the game and 15th of the season. The left wing stuffed in a rebound, leading to a sea of hats on the ice.

K’Andre Miller scored with 6:56 remaining off an assist from Panarin, making it 6-3. But Fabian Zetterlund scored with 5:22 to go and Alexander Barabanov cut it to one with 4:10 left.

The Rangers had fallen behind just 3:50 into the first on a breakaway by Anthony Duclair.

But Panarin tied it on a power play at 8:44. Then Ryan Carpenter again gave San Jose the edge at 12:21.

It took the Rangers just 34 seconds to even the score again. Panarin fired in a rebound from in front for his 14th goal after Trocheck was stopped on a wraparound.

The Rangers took a 3-2 edge with 3:18 left in the first when Kreider set up Zibanejad. Jacob MacDonald countered with the tying goal at 9:16 of the second.

Lafreniere soon had a chance to give the Rangers the lead, but he was denied by Blackwood on a penalty shot.