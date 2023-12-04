Rangers' Vincent Trocheck not someone you want to face-off with

A Rangers center sat on top of the NHL leaderboard before the puck dropped inside the Garden for Sunday night’s game against San Jose.

Vincent Trocheck had claimed the highest percentage of faceoffs for those with at least 300 this season, winning them at a rate of 64.2%. He topped the Rangers last season (among those playing at least 25 games), winning 56.1%.

His prowess was on full display Saturday when the Rangers rallied for a 4-3 win at Nashville. Trocheck won 19 of 26 faceoffs, including three prior to goals (he had one of them).

“Troch, I think, is somebody who is always above average in the faceoff circle to begin with,” coach Peter Laviolette said before the Rangers faced the Sharks. “He’s certainly having a good year there.”

The Rangers, who entered Sunday's matchup with a league-best 17 victories, were also on the top rung as a team in faceoff winning percentage at 56.2.

“I think the faceoffs is possession, and the fact that our centermen have done a pretty good job in the circle, it’s a point that we’ve emphasized right from the start of the year,” Laviolette said. “It gets attention every day.”

Quinn returns

David Quinn, who coached the Rangers for three seasons through 2020-21, is in his second season as coach of the Sharks. He got his first win with them when he returned here last year.

“Obviously, when you work someplace, there’s always an emotional tie to it,” Quinn said after the morning skate. “But now the further removed you get from it, it’s just different.”

Roster move

The Rangers called up forward Anton Blidh from Hartford. Laviolette said they got “bumped up a little bit” at Nashville, adding there was “nothing serious.” Blidh ended up being scratched.