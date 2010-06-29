Rangers waive Voros, Brashear, Rissmiller

The Rangers placed Aaron Voros, Donald Brashear and Patrick Rissmiller on waivers Tuesday. All three forwards are eligible for buyouts, but it is unlikely that the team will exercise that option.

Voros, 29, who played in 41 games and scored twice in the final eight games of the season, had cleared waivers during the season. He signed a three-year, $3-million contract as a free agent in July 2008.

Brashear, the 38-year-old enforcer whose skills have eroded, signed a two-year, $2.8-million deal last summer, dressed in just 36 games, complained about his playing time, was shipped to Hartford and played in 27 AHL games.

Rissmiller, 31, also signed a three-year, $3 million contract as a free agent in 2008 after playing in San Jose. He appeared in just two NHL games and finished last season in Grand Rapids of the AHL. If all three were bought out, the 2/3 salary cap hit would be spread over this year and next.

Brashear's over-35 contract means his $1.4 million cap hit would stay on the Rangers' cap.

Rissmiller would cost the Rangers $333,333 on the cap this year and next; Voros $400,000 against the cap over the next two years.