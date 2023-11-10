Louis Domingue sharp in net to back Alexis Lafreniere's 3-point game as Rangers beat Wild

With both of their goaltenders, Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick unavailable for Thursday’s home game against the Minnesota Wild, and with defenseman Adam Fox and center Filip Chytil still on long-term injured reserve and injured reserve, respectively, the Rangers needed their entire roster to dig deep if they were to keep their winning ways going.

Louis Domingue, recalled from Hartford Wednesday night, gave the Rangers what they needed in net, with 26 saves, and Alexis Lafrenière’s goal at 1:41 of the third period broke a tie and propelled the Rangers to a 4-1 victory for their eighth win in nine games.

The Rangers are 10-2-1 on the season, and 4-1 at the Garden, where they close out a three-game homestand Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Artemi Panarin set up Lafrenière’s goal with a pretty, two-on-one cross-ice feed, earning the Russian an assist that extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games, one short of tying the franchise record to start a season. Rod Gilbert scored a point in 14 straight games to open the 1972-73 season.

The franchise record for longest scoring streak overall is held by Brian Leetch, who had a point in 17 straight games in the 1991-92 season.

Vincent Trocheck, who had the secondary assist on Lafrenière’s goal, had a goal of his own, and Blake Wheeler, playing his second game on the top line, with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, scored his first goal as a Ranger, on a power play at 14:38, to give the Rangers some insurance. Lafrenière assisted on both goals and had a three-point night.

Domingue, 31, made his first NHL appearance since he started for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Rangers in Game 6 of the teams’ first-round playoff series in 2022. He earned some notoriety in that series when he came off the bench in Game 1 to take over for an injured Casey DeSmith and the Penguins won the game in triple overtime. And afterward it was revealed that Domingue, who didn’t expect to play, had ordered Chinese food for his pregame meal.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette had confidence that Domingue, who was 3-1, with a 1.75 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout for Hartford, would play well.

“Louie's been around for a little bit,’’ Laviolette said at the morning skate. “He’s playing really well down there… Both goaltenders (Domingue and Dylan Garand, who also was recalled, and served as backup) are actually playing pretty well… This isn't anything new for him. He's got a lot of games in the NHL.’’

The victory evened Domingue’s career record to 60-60-10.

Trocheck, who had two goals in the 5-3 win over Detroit on Tuesday, opened the scoring at 3:56 of the first period, finishing a pretty criss-cross passing sequence that started when Erik Gustafsson intercepted a clearing attempt by Minnesota just inside the blue line. He passed the puck cross-ice to Lafrenière, and he relayed it to a driving Trocheck in the middle, who lifted a wrist shot over goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s stick hand for his fourth goal of the season.

The Rangers dominated the opening period, outshooting Minnesota 14-2. But things would turn 180 degrees in the second, as the Wild dominated, outshooting the Rangers 15-3 and tying the score on a tip-in goal by Brandon Duhaime at 12:33. The goal came 30 seconds after the Rangers had killed a tripping penalty to Jacob Trouba, and it came after Trocheck was foiled by Fleury getting a piece of his shot on a shorthanded breakaway.