Louis Domingue is first righthanded-catching goalie for Rangers since 1985-86 season

When Louis Domingue started his first game as a Ranger Thursday, against the Minnesota Wild at the Garden, the 31-year-Quebec native became the first righthanded-catching goalie to play a game for the Blueshirts since Glen Hanlon in the 1985-86 season.

Hanlon played 13 seasons in the NHL for four teams, including parts of four seasons with the Rangers in the 1980s. He had an overall record of 43-56-13 record with the Rangers, with his best season being 1983-84, when he went 28-14-4.

The Rangers haven’t had many right-catching goalies in their history. Their most notable was Dave Kerr, who backstopped the 1940 team to the Stanley Cup, and Gilles Villemure, who played five seasons with the club in the early 1970s, sharing the netminding duties with Eddie Giacomin.

Marek Mazanec dressed as a backup a couple times in 2018-19, but never got into a game.

Domingue started his first NHL game in two years because both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick were unavailable due to injury. Both are considered day-to-day.

Blue notes

D Adam Fox and C Filip Chytil each missed their third game, with lower- and upper-body injuries, respectively. Fox is on long-term injured reserve, and must sit out at least 10 games and 24 days, but Chytil is on regular injured reserve and only needs to miss seven days. He is eligible to come off IR Friday, which would enable him to play Sunday when the Rangers host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Given that he hasn’t skated, however, that seems unlikely. After Sunday, the Rangers don’t play again until next Saturday, so that seems more realistic for Chytil … Aside from the goaltender, the Rangers dressed the same lineup they did Tuesday against Detroit. Hartford callup Dylan Garand backed up Domingue, while D Connor Mackey was scratched.