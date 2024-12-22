Laine scores again as Canadiens beat Red Wings 5-1 to take two-game series on consecutive nights

MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored on the power play again, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings for the second straight night, winning 5-1 on Saturday.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Jake Evans, Emil Heineman and Brendan Gallagher also scored in Montreal's season-high third straight win. Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson each had two assists.

Sam Montembeault stopped 20 shots in his ninth consecutive start — and second in two nights against Detroit. The Canadiens beat the Red Wings 4-2 in Detroit on Friday.

Joe Veleno opened the scoring early in the first for Detroit, and Alex Lyon made 19 saves.

Laine scored for the eighth time — all with the man-advantage — in nine games since returning from a pre-season knee injury. He beat Lyon with an attempted pass from the left circle with 39 seconds left in the first period.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Detroit dropped to seventh in the Atlantic Division behind Montreal. Veleno, a 24-year-old from Montreal, scored in his third straight game after scoring once in his first 26 to start the season.

Canadiens: Montreal looks like a different team with Laine in the lineup, improving to 6-3-0 since his debut on Dec. 3.

Detroit Red Wings' Justin Holl (3) defends against Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) as he moves in on Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

Key moment

Laine broke Moritz Seider's stick with a shot for the second straight night, midway through the first period with the puck deflecting into the netting. On Friday night, Laine scored the game-winner with a one-timer that broke Seider's stick en route to going in.

Key stat

Laine became the first player on record (since 1933-34) to score eight straight power-play goals for a team. He also became the third forward to score his first eight goals of a season with the man-advantage, joining Yvan Cournoyer (1966-67, 1965-66) and Owen Nolan (1995-96).

Up Next

Red Wings host St. Louis on Monday, and Canadiens visit Columbus.