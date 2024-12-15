SportsHockey

Wilson, surging Capitals hand Sabres ninth straight loss

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates after his...

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson struck twice and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Saturday night.

Dylan Strome had the game-winning goal and Jakob Chychrun iced the game with an empty-netter for the Capitals, who have won four straight.

Logan Thompson made 19 saves in the win to advance to 12-1-2.

Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres, who have lost nine straight.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves, dropping to 8-9-3.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo continues to struggle on special teams, as the team went 0 for 2 on the man advantage and has gone without a power-play goal in four straight games and 10 of the last 11 overall. The Sabres also gave up a power-play goal for the third time in five games.

Capitals: Home ice hasn't been kind to the Capitals of late, with the team going 1-3-2 in its last six outings in D.C. However, Saturday marked a key turnaround as the team managed its first regulation win at Capital One Arena since Nov. 6.

Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) and Buffalo Sabres right...

Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Key moment

Strome drove to the slot and redirected a feed from John Carlson past Luukkonen, extending his point streak to three games.

Key stat

Wilson continues to fill a huge void on offense for Washington, with Alex Ovechkin still recovering from a broken leg. The 30-year-old has seven goals in his last eight games, a span that also includes three multigoal performances.

Up Next

The Sabres visit Toronto on Sunday, while the Capitals play at Dallas on Monday night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME