Nugent-Hopkins scores twice as the Oilers beat the Sabres 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday.

Edmonton improved to 21-6-1 in its last 28 games. It also moved into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers (31-15-3) played without captain Connor McDavid, who completed his three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland a week ago.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner stopped 39 shots.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres (18-26-5), who lost for the fourth time in five games. James Reimer recorded 31 saves.

Takeaways

Sabres: It was Reimer's first start since Jan. 4. He came into the game with a 1-5-1 record this season.

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl was held pointless, ending a couple of streaks. His overall points streak ended at eight games, and his home points streak was halted at 17 games.

Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin (26) and Jiri Kulich (20) battle for the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period fo an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

Key moment

Buffalo appeared to tie the game with 3:43 to play, but it was determined that Kulich kicked the puck into the net.

Key stat

The Sabres went 0 for 3 on the power play, and the Oilers were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

Up next

Buffalo opens a four-game homestand on Tuesday night against Boston. Edmonton hosts Seattle on Monday night.