Luukkonen makes 35 saves to help the Sabres spoil the Senators' homecoming with a 4-0 victory

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves, Jack Quinn scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres spoiled the Ottawa Senators’ homecoming with a 4-0 victory Thursday night.

Dylan Cozens and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Sabres.

Anton Forsberg stopped 17 shots for Ottawa. The Senators returned to the Canadian Tire Centre after a nine-game trip and nearly a month away because of the world junior hockey championship.

Quinn buried his first midway through the first period to open the scoring. He made it 2-0 later in the frame, taking Peyton Krebs' pass at center ice as he stepped out of the penalty box before going bar-down for his seventh of the season.

Takeaways

Senators: Failed to convert their chances and had too many defensive breakdowns.

Sabres: Capitalized on their opportunities and benefited from a couple of good bounces.

Key moment

Leading 3-0, the Sabres put the game well out of reach when McLeod benefited from an attempted pass deflecting off Thomas Chabot’s skate and into the net.

Buffalo Sabres' Peyton Krebs (19) holds off Ottawa Senators' Claude Giroux (28) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

Key stat

The Senators are 1-5-1 since Dec. 21, scoring an NHL-worst 1.67 goals per game.

Up next

Both team are iun action Saturday. The Sabres host Seattle, and the Senators are at Pittsburgh.