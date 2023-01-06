Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Saros stopped all 28 shots in the third.

Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Cody Glass also scored for Nashville, which has a four-game point streak. Colton Sissons had an empty-net goal, and Alexandre Carrier provided two assists.

Paul Stastny, Brady Skjei and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina. Brett Pesce had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 20 shots.

The Hurricanes, who had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak end Tuesday night against the New York Rangers, have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 6 and 9.

The Predators responded to each of Carolina’s three goals with a tying tally within three minutes. Nashville scored three times on its first 12 shots. The Hurricanes held a 31-12 edge in shots after Glass’ fourth goal of the season and second in two games.

The goals for Stastny and Forsberg came on power plays. Skjei’s goal was on a 4-on-4 situation 35 seconds into the second period.

Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg, center, celebrates after his goal with teammates Roman Josi (59) and Nino Niederreiter (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

WELCOME ABOARD

Left wing Max Pacioretty made his Carolina debut, skating on the fourth line in his first game of the season.

“Just want him to get up to game speed as quickly as possible,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said before the game. “Then he’s going to have that adjustment period to what we’re doing.”

Pacioretty was a key offseason acquisition for the Hurricanes, who dealt for him from Vegas. In August, he underwent surgery for a torn Achilles and was expected to miss up to six months.

Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) is sent into the bench by Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

He entered with 226 goals in 626 regular-season games.

ICE MATTERS

Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen missed his first game since the opener with a lower-body injury sustained in the first period Tuesday night. … Saros and Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov were selected to the NHL All-Star Game.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Washington on Friday.

Hurricanes: At Columbus on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports