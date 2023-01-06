Seattle 5, Toronto 1

First Period_None. Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Tripping), 18:24.

Second Period_1, Seattle, Tolvanen 4 (Dunn, McCann), 7:02 (pp). 2, Toronto, Tavares 16 (Matthews, Marner), 10:54 (pp). 3, Seattle, Dunn 5, 11:08. 4, Seattle, McCann 18 (Dunn, Schwartz), 13:50. 5, Seattle, Beniers 13 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 17:25. Penalties_Eberle, SEA (Holding), 1:17; Rielly, TOR (Cross Checking), 5:30; Gourde, SEA (High Sticking), 7:51.

Third Period_6, Seattle, Wennberg 8 (Gourde, Tanev), 2:57. Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Holding), 0:26; Oleksiak, SEA (High Sticking), 14:42.

Shots on Goal_Seattle 3-12-11_26. Toronto 9-12-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 5.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.