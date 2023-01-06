Seattle brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Ottawa

Seattle Kraken (21-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Ottawa Senators looking to prolong a three-game win streak.

Ottawa has an 11-8-1 record in home games and an 18-17-3 record overall. The Senators are 17-4-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Seattle has an 11-4-2 record on the road and a 21-12-4 record overall. The Kraken have a 12-3-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has 10 goals and 19 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Travis Hamonic: day to day (undisclosed), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.