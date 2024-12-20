Brady Tkachuk scores in overtime to lead Senators past Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta — Brady Tkachuk scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Ottawa Senators extended their win streak to five games with a 3-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

After Calgary failed to convert a two-on-one at one end, goaltender Linus Ullmark fired the loose puck up to Tim Stutzle to start a two-on-one break for Ottawa. Dan Vladar stopped the initial shot, but Tkachuk knocked in the rebound.

Nick Cousins also scored and Ridly Greig, with his first goal in 20 games, had a short-handed goal for Ottawa. The Senators are two games into a stretch of nine consecutive road games.

Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary.

Ullmark made 29 saves to extend his personal winning streak to seven games. Vladar stopped 26 shots.

Takeaways

Senators: Tkachuk went straight to the locker room for repairs midway through the second period after Flames captain Mikael Backlund caught him in the face with an accidental high-stick.

Flames: It was a solid bounce-back performance from Vladar after he surrendered eight goals on 26 shots in Calgary’s 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 12. He denied Tkachuk on a breakaway early in the second period, kicking out his right pad to rob the Senators’ leading scorer.

Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot, right, checks Calgary Flames' Brayden Pachal, left, during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Albera, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

Key moment

Greig’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:24 of the third gave Ottawa its first lead, but Huberdeau tied the game 52 seconds later on the same power play to tie it at 2.

Key stat

The Flames’ power play was 1 for 2 on the night and is 12 for 36 over the last 15 games.

Up next

The Senators visit the Vancouver Canucks and the Flames host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.