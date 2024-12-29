Connor Hellebuyck makes 33 saves in the NHL-leading Jets' 4-2 victory over the Senators

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Gabriel Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead on a power play midway through the third period, scoring off Ehlers’ one-touch pass.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. The Jets have won three in a row and seven of eight to improve to 26-10-1.

Down 2-0 early in the second, Winnipeg tied it with goals in a 2:15 span. Scheifele set up Connor with 7:14 left, and Ehlers sent Scheifele in alone for a backhander past Mads Sogaard with 4:59 to go.

Tim Stutzle and Ridly Greig scored power-play goals for Ottawa. Sogaard made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Senators: The Senators have lost two in a row after winning six straight.

Jets: After a slow start, Winnipeg’s top line took over with three goals.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) and Kyle Connor (81) celebrate after Connor's goal against the Ottawa Senators during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Key stat

Hellebuyck made 17 saves in the third period.

Up next

The Senators are at Minnesota on Sunday night. The Jets host Nashville on Monday night.