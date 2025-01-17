Blue Jackets extend win streak to 6 with 4-1 victory over Sharks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night to extend their win streak to six games — their longest since January 2020.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist and Adam Fantilli scored a goal to stretch his point streak to eight games. Van Riemsdyk's second was an empty-netter with 2:01 remaining.

Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves as the Blue Jackets improved to 16-5-3 at home.

Tyler Toffoli scored for San Jose, while Alexandar Georgiev stopped 30 shots. The Sharks have now lost four of their last five games and remain at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Takeaways

San Jose: On the night Marc-Édouard Vlasic played in his 1,300th career game, the Sharks continued to struggle. They were outskated and outshot by a surging Columbus team and now face three more games on a five-game road trip.

Columbus: Hours after unveiling their Stadium Series jerseys, the Blue Jackets dominated the Sharks through two periods, scoring three unanswered goals and killing off three power plays. With eight of their next nine games on the road, Columbus will look to maintain their momentum.

Key Moment

Fantilli and Johnson scored four minutes apart in the first period, giving Columbus a lead they never relinquished. The Blue Jackets outshot the Sharks 20-7 in the first two periods and controlled play at both ends of the ice.

San Jose Sharks center Tyler Toffoli (73) reaches for the puck controlled by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (15) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Key Stat

Zach Werenski’s assist on Fantilli’s goal extended his home point streak to 18 games, tying Brian Leetch for the sixth-longest streak by a defenseman. The NHL record is held by Bobby Orr, who recorded points in 25 consecutive home games during the 1974-75 season.

Up Next

Both teams return to action Saturday night in New York. The Sharks face the Islanders, while the Blue Jackets take on the Rangers.

__

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL