Blues sign defenseman Scott Perunovich to a $1.15 million contract for next season

The St. Louis Blues on Tuesday signed defenseman Scott Perunovich to a $1.15 million contract for next season.

Perunovich, who turns 26 in August, was a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights. The new deal gives him a sight raise from the $775,000 he was making last season.

Drafted in the second round in 2018, Perunovich has 27 points in 96 NHL regular-season and playoff games, averaging nearly 15 minutes of ice time. He had 17 assists in 54 games last season for St Louis.

Signing Perunovich gives the Blues cost certainty at the position with potential changes in the coming weeks. One or more of Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko (each counting $6.5 million against the salary cap) and Nick Leddy ($4 million) could be moved, either by trade or buyout.