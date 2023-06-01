Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 5 things to watch

A first-time Stanley Cup champion will be crowned on or before June 19, depending on how many games the upcoming series between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights needs. Both are in the Cup Final for the second time.

Western Conference champion Vegas, which won the Pacific Division with 111 points, first advanced to the Final in their expansion season only to lose to the Washington Capitals in five games in 2018. The Panthers, the East’s second wild-card team with 92 points, last made it to the Cup Final in 1996 when the Colorado Avalanche swept them.

Game 1 is Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The surprising Panthers knocked off the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins — who set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points — in seven games in the first round, rallying from a 3-1 series deficit. They then eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games before sweeping the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes in the East finals.

Vegas dominated the Winnipeg Jets in the first round in five games, then got past Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers in six games. They also needed six games against the Dallas Stars in the West finals after winning the first three.

Here are five Cup Final storylines:

The Long Layoff

The Panthers have not played since eliminating the Hurricanes on May 24 and, sure, time off helps heal bruises. But it’s a near impossibility to stay sharp through a 10-day break, no matter how intensely a team practices. Vegas, which last played on Monday night, should be sharper to start the series.

The Battle in Net

Neither the Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky nor Vegas’ Adin Hill began the postseason as their team’s starter. The Bob, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner coming off a subpar regular season, has been spectacular in winning 11 of 13 with a 2.21 goals-against average and .935 save percentage since taking over for Alex Lyon against the Bruins. He allowed just six goals in the four games against the Hurricanes. Hill, a 27-year-old with his third organization, replaced injured starter Laurent Brossoit in Game 3 against the Oilers and has compiled a 7-3 mark with a 2.07 GAA and .937 save percentage.

Mr. Clutch

Matthew Tkachuk had a memorable 109-point first season with the Panthers after forcing a trade from the Flames and has been even better in the postseason with nine goals and 12 assists. He scored overtime winners in both Games 1 and 2 against the Hurricanes then clinched the trip to the Cup Final with his goal with 4.3 seconds remaining in regulation in Game 4.

Eichel’s Redemption

The Sabres made Jack Eichel the second overall pick in 2015 but his Buffalo tenure ended badly as he and the team were at odds over how to treat a neck injury. But, once healthy, he’s been what Vegas expected when they acquired him on Nov. 4, 2021. He had 66 points in 67 games during the regular season and has six goals and 12 assists in the playoffs despite not scoring a goal against the Stars. He’s gone a long way to shed his reputation as selfish with his two-way presence leading Vegas.

Behind the Benches

Old faces in new places will match coaching wits in the Cup Final in the Panthers’ Paul Maurice and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy. Maurice, who guided the Hurricanes to the 2002 Cup Final where they lost in five games to the Detroit Red Wings, stepped down from his post with the Jets last season and he struggled through much of his first season with the Panthers before this playoff run. Cassidy, in his first season in Vegas, led the Bruins to a seven-game loss to the St. Louis Blues in the 2019 Cup Final.

Cup Predictions

Andrew Gross: Panthers in six

Vegas will likely win Game 1 against the rusty Panthers. But, from there, expect a lot of overtime contests and continued heroics from Tkachuk and The Bob.

Colin Stephenson: Vegas in five

The second-round sweep of the Hurricanes will be what halts the momentum of Bobrovsky and Co. as Florida’s layoff is just too long. Vegas was the top team in the West and the clock will finally strike midnight for the Cinderella Panthers.