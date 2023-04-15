NHL Western Conference playoff preview

Is it Connor McDavid’s time?

McDavid won his third straight scoring title and his fifth in the last seven seasons, but the same questions remain for his Edmonton Oilers: Do they have enough talent around McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? Is their goaltending good enough to win a Stanley Cup?

To be determined.

Why the Avalanche are the team to beat: Well, they are the defending champions, that’s why. They were, by far, the best team in the West — and in the whole league — a year ago, but they struggled with significant injuries this season. They announced last week that captain Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in the playoffs after missing the entire season following knee surgery last October. It’s a big blow, but they still have 100-point scorers Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Cale Makar had a few injuries himself this season, and that will likely cost him a second straight Norris Trophy. But assuming he’s the league’s most electrifying defenseman when healthy, and assuming he is for the playoffs, then the path to the Stanley Cup Finals in the West runs through Denver.

Why the Jets could pull off an upset: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s .920 save percentage was the third-best among No. 1 goalies this season, behind Boston’s Linus Ullmark (.938) and the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin (.924). Winnipeg is the second wild card and face the West’s top point-getter in Vegas in the first round. But Mark Scheifele had 42 goals, Norris Trophy candidate Josh Morrissey had 60 assists and Hellebuyck (37-25-2, 2.49 goals-against average and four shutouts) gives the Jets the advantage in goal over whichever netminder Vegas rolls with.

Why the Edmonton-L.A. Kings first-round series will be one to watch: Because of McDavid, silly. And Draisaitl. And Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who gave the Oilers three, count ‘em, three 100-point scorers. The Kings are on a similar time track as the Rangers in terms of being back in the playoffs a second straight year after coming out of a rebuild, though their roster isn’t quite as talented. Anze Kopitar is the only familiar name left over from the Kings’ Stanley Cup days, after the team shockingly traded goalie Jonathan Quick at the deadline. Adrian Kempe (41 goals) became the first King to score 40 goals since Luc Robitaille in the 1993-94 season.

Three Stars:

Connor McDavid (Oilers): What more needs to be said about McDavid, whose 152 points this season are the most since Mario Lemieux scored 161 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96?

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers): He finished second in the league with 128 points, but naturally gets overshadowed because he plays on the same team as the world’s best player.

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche): The center scored 42 goals to go with 69 assists, and he did it in just 71 games.

Goalies with a hot glove:

Alexandar Georgiev (Avalanche): He never had a chance to be a No. 1 netminder in New York as long as Igor Shesterkin was wearing Rangers blue, but he has thrived with the Avalanche. His 40 wins were tied for the most in the league.

Jake Oettinger (Stars): The 24-year-old isn’t a household name, but his 2.37 goals-against average on the season was fourth-best among No. 1 goaltenders.

Stuart Skinner (Oilers): The rookie didn’t have sparkling statistics (2.75 GAA, .914 save percentage), but he’s given Edmonton the consistent goaltending they’ve been needing for years.

STANLEY CUP PREDICTION

Avalanche over Rangers. McDavid is going to have to wait at least another year. The gap between his Oilers and the Avalanche has narrowed, but not enough. Colorado will repeat as Stanley Cup champs after Georgiev gets the best of Shesterkin and his old team in six games.