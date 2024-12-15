Matt Duchene scores in OT to give Stars 2-1 win over Blues

DALLAS — Matt Duchene scored at 2:31 of overtime on an end-to-end rush from near his own goal line and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger stopped 15 shots to improve to 11-1-0 at American Airlines Center.

Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead in the first period and Jordan Binnington finished with 35 saves.

Duchene leads Dallas with 13 goals and four game-winners.

Robertson, Dallas’ top scorer during the past two seasons, has scored twice within three games for the first time since late October.

Kyrou, who leads the Blues with 12 goals and 26 points, has goals in three consecutive games and five in the last six games.

Robert Thomas had the primary assist on Thomas’ goal and has a six-game point streak for 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) looks back to see a shot by Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene (95) score as Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) helps defend on the play in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Takeaways

Blues: With defenseman Nick Leddy out injured since late October, St. Louis acquired Cam Fowler from Anaheim on Saturday. Fowler played 17:57 with one block. Veteran forward Brandon Saad, with no goals in his last 13 games, was a healthy scratch.

Stars: This was their first win in seven games this season when trailing after one period.

Key moment

About 20 seconds before Duchene’s winner, Oettinger stopped Pavel Buchnevich on a backhand stuff attempt by extending his left skate to the post.

Key stat

Binnington kept the Blues in the game in the second period, allowing only one power-play goal on three Stars opportunities. Dallas outshot St. Louis in the period 14-3.

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Up Next

Blues host the New York Rangers on Sunday, and Stars host Washington on Monday.