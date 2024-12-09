Hintz begins third-period goal barrage as Stars beat Flames 6-2

DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored the first in a four-goal third-period for Dallas, including two from Thomas Harley, and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Sunday night.

Hintz tipped the puck just past Dustin Wolf’s right skate on a give-and-go with Esa Lindell at 5:13 of the period.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist while Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steel also scored for Dallas, which began a season-long six-game homestand.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to remain perfect in 10 games this season at American Airlines Center for his 14th overall win, second among NHL goaltenders.

Calgary received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored one minute in, and Connor Zary.

Wolf stopped 22 shots. The rookie has three consecutive regulation losses after earning points in six straight (5-0-1).

Johnston’s first-period shorthanded goal came three seconds after a 4-on-4 stint ended. Robertson’s second-period goal came eight seconds after he left the penalty box and rushed the net, closely backchecked by Martin Pospisil.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

It was defenseman Harley's first multigoal game this season.

Dallas rookie Oskar Back had two assists.

Takeaways

Flames: They’re 0-5-3 in their last eight road games. They allowed their fourth shorthanded goal this season.

Stars: Robertson ended an eight-game goalless streak. Ranking next to last in home power play at 11.1% going in, the Stars went 0 for 4 — two of them less than the full two minutes.

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) defends the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

Key moment

Flames defensemen Kevin Bahl and Jakob Pelletier had chances to prevent Lindell from passing back to Hintz at the crease, but the puck caromed off Bahl’s skate to Hintz.

Key stat

The Stars had lost six straight regular-season home games to the Flames dating to the 2019-20 season.

Up next

The Flames will visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday before beginning a season-long five-game homestand. The Stars will host Nashville on Thursday.