Super Bowl 50: Luc Robitaille rooting for 'old guy'

Luc Robitaille, the Hockey Hall of Famer, former Ranger and president of business operations for the Kings, was in Nashville on Saturday for the announcement that Los Angeles will host the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

But what does he think of the NFL returning to L.A. with the Rams later in 2016?

“I think it’s great; I think it’s a great thing,” he said. “The NFL is such a special sport and for having them come back, I think it’s going to be a very special thing. I’m going to watch a few games. I’m excited about it.”

So what’s his pick for Super Bowl 50?

“You know, I really like New England, so once Denver won, and I’m a fan of John Elway and how he built that team, and Peyton Manning, it’s such a great story. I’ll just say I’m probably going to be rooting for the old guy.”