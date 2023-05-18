Sweden routs Hungary 7-1, Switzerland beats Slovakia 4-2 at ice hoskey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — Sweden routed newcomer Hungary 7-1 Thursday for its fourth victory at the ice hockey world championship.

Jacob de la Rose scored twice for Sweden at the Nokia Arena. The Swedes are second in Group A with 11 points, one point behind the United States.

John Peterka and Nico Sturm scored a goal and had an assist each to help Germany beat Denmark 6-4 in Group A for the team's first victory at the tournament.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-2 to make it four wins from four and move to the top of Group B with 12 points, a point ahead of Canada in second.

Also in Group B, the Czech Republic had to come from two goals down to beat another newcomer, Slovenia, 6-2. Dominik Kubalik led the Czech rally with a hat trick and an assist. The Detroit Red Wings forward leads the tournament scoring table with six goals.